OSU basketball opens season against UT Arlington on Monday night

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton likes the growth he's seen in the weeks leading up to the Oklahoma State season opener.

"We've gotten better as a team," he said. "We pass it better. We cut better. We talk more.

"I can see the guys are getting comfortable and that's a part of winning. It's not an easy thing to attain early."

The Cowboys, coming off a .500 season that included no postseason because of an NCAA ban, have a combination of veterans and newcomers. They open against UT-Arlington on Monday night.

"The benefit I feel like we have is we really only have one guy who hasn't done this," Boynton said. "We've got some guys who haven't done it here, but they're all pretty experienced at this deal. That gives you some comfort, that you won't have wide-eyed guys out there on the court."

Harris returns

Guard Chris Harris Jr. played 13 minutes in OSU's exhibition against Ouachita Baptist, his first action since tearing his ACL in the season opener against UT Arlington two years ago. Harris totaled eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

"It's been a long journey for the kid, Boynton said Thursday night. "This wasn't a regular-season game, so there's a different kind of feel.

"But it was good to see him out there, and he seemed to be comfortable and confident on his leg and just playing the game normally."

A look at the Mavericks

UT-Arlington is playing against OSU in the opener for a third consecutive season, with the Cowboys winning 75-68 in Arlington in 2020 and 88-45 in Stillwater in 2021.

The Mavericks have only four returners from last season. The most notable of the 10 newcomers is Aaron Cash, a guard who helped Texas A&M to the NIT final last season.

Programming note

With radio analyst John Holcomb teaming up with Mike Wolfe for the ESPN+ broadcast, Barry Hinson will be on the radio broadcast alongside Dave Hunziker. Hinson was on the OSU basketball staff until taking over as the athletic department's director of NIL this past summer.

UT Arlington at OSU

8 p.m. Monday, Gallagher-Iba Arena

TV: EPSN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

2021 records: UTA 11-18, 7-10 Sun Belt; OSU 15-15, 8-10 Big 12

Last meeting: The Cowboys beat the Mavericks 88-45 in last year's season opener in Stillwater.

All-time series: OSU leads 13-1

By the numbers

29: Combined rebounds from Moussa Cisse, Woody Newton and Bryce Thompson in the exhibition

7: The Cowboys have won seven games in a row in the series

19%: UT-Arlington's four returning players were responsible for 19% of the team's scoring last season

2: OSU's two-game win streak dating to last season is the second-longest in the Big 12 behind Kansas, which ended last season on an 11-game win streak to win the national championship

4: Led by Cisse, the Cowboys have recorded seven or more blocks in each of the past four games