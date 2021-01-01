 Skip to main content
OSU basketball: Oklahoma State at No. 13 Texas Tech lineups

OSU basketball: Oklahoma State at No. 13 Texas Tech lineups

OSU vs. Texas Tech

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele will help lead the Cowboys against Texas Tech on Saturday.

 Devin Lawrence Wilber, for the Tulsa World, file

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at No. 13 Texas Tech

3 p.m. Saturday

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

ESPN +, KFAQ-1170

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-2, 0-2 Big 12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Anderson;6-3;7.2;3.2

G;Cunningham;6-8;19.1;5.6

G;Likekele;6-5;10.1;8.3

G;Ke. Boone;6-8;6.1;6.8

F;Moncrieffe;6-7;8.3;4.4

TEXAS TECH (8-2, 1-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;McClung;6-2;14.4;2.6

G;Burton;6-4;4.9;2.4

G;Shannon;6-6;13.0;4.4

F;Santos-Silva;6-7;8.6;6.9

F;Peavy;6-7;6.3;3.3

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

