OSU basketball: Oklahoma State at No. 13 Texas Tech lineups

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State at No. 13 Texas Tech
3 p.m. Saturday
United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
ESPN +, KFAQ-1170
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-2, 0-2 Big 12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Anderson;6-3;7.2;3.2
G;Cunningham;6-8;19.1;5.6
G;Likekele;6-5;10.1;8.3
G;Ke. Boone;6-8;6.1;6.8
F;Moncrieffe;6-7;8.3;4.4
TEXAS TECH (8-2, 1-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;McClung;6-2;14.4;2.6
G;Burton;6-4;4.9;2.4
G;Shannon;6-6;13.0;4.4
F;Santos-Silva;6-7;8.6;6.9
F;Peavy;6-7;6.3;3.3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.