OSU basketball: Oklahoma State at No. 11 Texas lineups

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State at No. 11 Texas
1 p.m. Sunday
Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas
LHN, KFAQ-1170
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1, 0-1 Big 12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Cunningham;6-8;18.3;6.0
G;Flavors;6-3;6.9;1.3
G;Likekele;6-5;10.7;8.1
G;Ke. Boone;6-8;5.9;6.9
F;Kouma6-10;0.6;0.6
TEXAS (6-1, 0-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Coleman;6-2;13.7;4.6
G;Ramey;6-3;15.0;4.0
G;Jones;6-4;7.0;1.5
F;Brown;6-9;9.8;3.5
F;Sims;6-10;6.6;6.4
Notes: Sunday will be the first game against a ranked opponent for Oklahoma State and the first conference game of the season for Texas. The Longhorns hold a 52-45 record against OSU and are 31-14 at home against the Cowboys. The Cowboys earned a 22-point win in Austin to end the regular season last year.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!