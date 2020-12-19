 Skip to main content
OSU basketball: Oklahoma State at No. 11 Texas lineups

OSU basketball: Oklahoma State at No. 11 Texas lineups

TCU Oklahoma St Basketball

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (right) drives the lane during the second half of Wednesday's game against TCU in Stillwater.

 Mitch Alcala, AP

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at No. 11 Texas

1 p.m. Sunday

Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

LHN, KFAQ-1170

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1, 0-1 Big 12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Cunningham;6-8;18.3;6.0

G;Flavors;6-3;6.9;1.3

G;Likekele;6-5;10.7;8.1

G;Ke. Boone;6-8;5.9;6.9

F;Kouma6-10;0.6;0.6

TEXAS (6-1, 0-0) 

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Coleman;6-2;13.7;4.6

G;Ramey;6-3;15.0;4.0

G;Jones;6-4;7.0;1.5

F;Brown;6-9;9.8;3.5

F;Sims;6-10;6.6;6.4

Notes: Sunday will be the first game against a ranked opponent for Oklahoma State and the first conference game of the season for Texas. The Longhorns hold a 52-45 record against OSU and are 31-14 at home against the Cowboys. The Cowboys earned a 22-point win in Austin to end the regular season last year. 

Tags

