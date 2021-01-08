 Skip to main content
OSU basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas State lineups

West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (left) and West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson reach for the ball Monday in Stillwater.

 Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

5 p.m. Saturday

Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.

ESPN2, KFAQ-1170

Oklahoma St. (7-3, 1-3 Big 12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Anderson;6-3;8.1;3.7

G;Williams;6-2;8.4;2.9

G;Likekele;6-5;12.0;8.0

G;Cunningham;6-8;19.1;6.1

G;Boone;6-9;6.4;4.2

Kansas State (5-7, 1-3)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Pack;6-0;10.7;3.4

G;McGuirl;6-2;12.3;3.9

G;Gordon;6-4;10.2;6.6

G;Miguel;6-4;8.5;1.8

F;Bradford;7-0;7.0;3.9

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

