OSU basketball: No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State lineups

MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State
1 p.m. Saturday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
CBS, KFAQ-1170
Baylor (13-0, 6-0 Big 12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Butler;6-3;16.7;3.4
G;Teague;6-4;15.3;3.9
G;Mitchell;6-2;11.8;2.8
G;Vital;6-5;5.0;5.6
G;Thamba;6-10;4.0;4.5
Oklahoma St. (9-3, 3-3)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Anderson;6-3;9.1;3.7
G;Williams;6-2;8.1;2.5
G;Likekele;6-5;12.1;7.8
G;Cunningham;6-8;17.8;6.2
G;Moncrieffe;6-7;7.5;4.1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.