OSU basketball: No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State lineups

West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) reaches for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State

1 p.m. Saturday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

CBS, KFAQ-1170

Baylor (13-0, 6-0 Big 12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Butler;6-3;16.7;3.4

G;Teague;6-4;15.3;3.9

G;Mitchell;6-2;11.8;2.8

G;Vital;6-5;5.0;5.6

G;Thamba;6-10;4.0;4.5

Oklahoma St. (9-3, 3-3)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Anderson;6-3;9.1;3.7

G;Williams;6-2;8.1;2.5

G;Likekele;6-5;12.1;7.8

G;Cunningham;6-8;17.8;6.2

G;Moncrieffe;6-7;7.5;4.1

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

