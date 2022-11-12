OSU basketball looks to bounce back from early loss

STILLWATER — What happened Thursday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena could be an early season teaching point for Oklahoma State.

After leading Southern Illinois by as many as 13 points in the second half, the Cowboys faltered down the stretch, missing their final six shots and three late free throws on their way to a 77-66 loss.

“We’ve got to learn to put teams away,” guard Bryce Thompson said. “(Opposing) teams are always trying to win and they’re not going to give up, so I think that’s something we can learn. … I think we can use it as a positive moving forward and learn from it.”

In the postgame locker room, coach Mike Boynton remained upbeat with his team, emphasizing an opportunity to grow from the setback.

“We play a long season and there’s a lot out there for this team to still accomplish,” he said. “A few things can happen, though. They can start to point the finger, which you certainly hope it wouldn’t happen this early, or hopefully start looking internally and try to figure out ways to help each other more.

“But certainly there’s an opportunity here for us to get better, and we’ve got several games left for us to get better and learn. This could be one of those moments at a critical point for us moving forward.”

A similar outcome occurred in the second game of last season when OSU lost on a late 3-pointer against Oakland. Comparable defeats followed during an up-and-down campaign that finished with a .500 record.

“We got enough guys in the locker room who’ve been through this, who lived through this,” Boynton said. “It’s a process to learn how to win. These guys have to learn how to win together.”

The next chance to get in the win column is Sunday afternoon, coincidentally against Oakland. The Golden Grizzlies, led 39th-year coach Greg Kampe, are hosting a Power Five team for the first time since 2016.

OSU at Oakland

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 1-1, Oakland 1-1

Last meeting: The Golden Grizzlies won 56-55 on Nov. 12, 2021, in Stillwater

All-time series: Tied 1-1