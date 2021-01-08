OSU basketball: Kalib Boone will need to stay out of foul trouble at Kansas State

Oklahoma State travels to Kansas State for a 5 p.m. tipoff Saturday and Kalib Boone will try to get back in a rhythm to help the Cowboys win their second conference game.
The sophomore forward played well for OSU toward the end of last season and began this year in the starting lineup. Boone struggled and was eventually taken out of the starting lineup for four games before returning to the starting five in Monday's 87-84 loss to West Virginia.
Boone has struggled with fouls, fouling out in back-to-back games and tallying five fouls in three games this year. He has shown flashes of last season, scoring a season-high 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds against Oakland. He also had 11 points against Oral Roberts, but Boone said one of the issues in his inconsistent play is his mental approach.
“I’m just worried about all the wrong things and overly complicating everything and stressing about stuff,” Boone said. “Around this time last year, I was just playing. This year I’m just making stuff harder for myself instead of going out and playing.”
West Virginia tallied 22 offensive rebounds against OSU, and not having forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe available was a major blow for the Cowboys. Coach Mike Boynton told the media Thursday that Moncrieffe practiced Wednesday and Thursday and he hoped to have him available for Friday’s practice. Boynton said Friday’s practice would determine if Moncrieffe would be available against K-State.
“I think it’s just a bruised kind of chest bone,” Boynton said. “I don’t want to get into true medical things because I have no idea about medicine. But I don’t think it’s anything long term.”
If Moncrieffe isn’t available against the Wildcats, Boone will need to stay out of foul trouble to keep a solid big man on the floor. The Cowboys could also be without guard Ferron Flavors, who is dealing with a finger issue on his shooting hand.
“If I’m going to foul, it’s going to be because I’m playing hard,” Boone said. “These fouls I’m committing, it’s me second-guessing myself. It’s me playing slow and reacting. If I’m going to foul, it’s going to be me playing hard and fast and physical. That’s how I’ve got to change my approach and that’s how I’m going to approach it.”
Boone was honest with his struggles when talking to the media Thursday, and Boynton said the best way to help him through it all is to also be brutally honest with Boone in their conversations.
“The only way you can do that is if you’ve got real relationships,” Boynton said. “Because at the end of every conversation, no matter how hard or easy it is, I tell those kids I love them because I do and it’s not personal. It’s just that I want better for him and if he’s better, then our team is better. He works hard, but he’s not doing enough at the level that he’s capable of to help our team. If we’re going to have the success that we think we can, then he’s going to have to step up and it’s really that simple. He’s capable of it. He’s showed flashes. He just hasn’t put it together consistently.”