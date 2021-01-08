OSU basketball: Kalib Boone will need to stay out of foul trouble at Kansas State

“I think it’s just a bruised kind of chest bone,” Boynton said. “I don’t want to get into true medical things because I have no idea about medicine. But I don’t think it’s anything long term.”

If Moncrieffe isn’t available against the Wildcats, Boone will need to stay out of foul trouble to keep a solid big man on the floor. The Cowboys could also be without guard Ferron Flavors, who is dealing with a finger issue on his shooting hand.

“If I’m going to foul, it’s going to be because I’m playing hard,” Boone said. “These fouls I’m committing, it’s me second-guessing myself. It’s me playing slow and reacting. If I’m going to foul, it’s going to be me playing hard and fast and physical. That’s how I’ve got to change my approach and that’s how I’m going to approach it.”

Boone was honest with his struggles when talking to the media Thursday, and Boynton said the best way to help him through it all is to also be brutally honest with Boone in their conversations.

“The only way you can do that is if you’ve got real relationships,” Boynton said. “Because at the end of every conversation, no matter how hard or easy it is, I tell those kids I love them because I do and it’s not personal. It’s just that I want better for him and if he’s better, then our team is better. He works hard, but he’s not doing enough at the level that he’s capable of to help our team. If we’re going to have the success that we think we can, then he’s going to have to step up and it’s really that simple. He’s capable of it. He’s showed flashes. He just hasn’t put it together consistently.”

