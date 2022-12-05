OSU basketball hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday night

Sam Houston at Oklahoma State

8 p.m. Tuesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPNU, KTSB-1170

Records: Sam Houston 7-1, Oklahoma State 5-3

Three storylines

Back home, briefly: Tuesday's game is the only one at home for the Cowboys in a three-week span. Next up is a matchup against Virginia Tech in Brooklyn on Sunday and a Dec. 17 game against Wichita State in downtown Wichita.

Clamping down: OSU has not allowed 30 points in five of the past six halves and has held teams to 60 points or fewer in two of the last three games. In 10 consecutive games dating to last season, opponents have shot less than 40% from the field.

Scouting the Bearkats: Sam Houston opened the season with a win at Oklahoma and also defeated Utah on the road. In the first NET rankings of the year, the Bearkats are seventh.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World