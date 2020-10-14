OSU basketball: Fans get a peek at the Cowboys after streaming first official practice

Likekele and Cunningham’s size will also allow them to bully opposing guards in the paint. Fans have already seen Likekele’s ability to be physical with smaller guards and Cunningham has been working on his ability to do the same.

When the guards and post players split up during Wednesday's practice, Cunningham went with the big men to work on his post game. He and Likekele have both been getting work inside.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on a whole lot,” Cunningham said. “We’ve both been working with the big guys as well as with the guards. Just working on our post games making sure that we’re comfortable down there. I think it’s going to be really big for us to exploit smaller mismatches with small guards.”

The Cowboys have a talented roster, but Boynton said there is still a long list of things they need to continue getting better at with the youth and inexperience on the roster.

“We don’t really understand each other very well,” Boynton said. “That’s going to be the most important thing and consistency in practice. These guys getting to know one another. Defensively we have to understand the urgency that you have to play with. …We’ve got to understand that you’ve got to get stops, in this league in particular, to have success. So those are the things I’m focused on is just the chemistry and the defensive urgency for these first few days.”

