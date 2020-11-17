OSU basketball: Cowboys will host Texas Southern for their home opener in football-basketball double header

Oklahoma State will host its home opener against Texas Southern on Nov. 28, which is the same day the football team is hosting Texas Tech.

Tipoff time and broadcast information will be announced after the kickoff time for the football game is released. The Texas Southern game completes OSU’s 2020 basketball schedule.

OSU’s last meeting with Texas Southern was in 2006 when the Cowboys earned an 86-65 victory in Stillwater. The only other meeting was OSU’s 79-77 in in 1989.

OSU has a talented young roster this year led by top recruit Cade Cunningham and veteran Isaac Likekele. The Cowboys will travel to UT Arlington on Nov. 25 for the season opener.

