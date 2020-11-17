 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU basketball: Cowboys will host Texas Southern for their home opener in football-basketball double header

OSU basketball: Cowboys will host Texas Southern for their home opener in football-basketball double header

{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Likekele

Isaac Likekele is returning for his junior season at Oklahoma State. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

Oklahoma State will host its home opener against Texas Southern on Nov. 28, which is the same day the football team is hosting Texas Tech.

Tipoff time and broadcast information will be announced after the kickoff time for the football game is released. The Texas Southern game completes OSU’s 2020 basketball schedule.

OSU’s last meeting with Texas Southern was in 2006 when the Cowboys earned an 86-65 victory in Stillwater. The only other meeting was OSU’s 79-77 in in 1989.

OSU has a talented young roster this year led by top recruit Cade Cunningham and veteran Isaac Likekele. The Cowboys will travel to UT Arlington on Nov. 25 for the season opener.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News