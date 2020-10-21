OSU basketball: Cowboys will face Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Oklahoma State is paired with Arkansas for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Cowboys will play Arkansas on Jan. 30. That game will be one of 10 games featuring the Big 12/SEC matchup. All games will be played on the same day and televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

“It’s another piece to our schedule out there now knowing that we’ll host Arkansas late January as part of the SEC Big 12 challenge,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “The first week of practice I’ve been pretty pleased with.”

The Big 12 teams hold a 40-30 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The two conferences tied last season and the Big 12 is 4-1-2 in the challenge. The Cowboys open the season on Nov. 25 in the Golden Window Tournament.

OSU season in review: The MVP. The highs and lows. What to look for next season

July 2020: Mike Boynton offered Cade Cunningham scholarship before he played a high school game

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.