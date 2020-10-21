OSU basketball: Cowboys will face Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Oklahoma State is paired with Arkansas for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
It was announced on Wednesday that the Cowboys will play Arkansas on Jan. 30. That game will be one of 10 games featuring the Big 12/SEC matchup. All games will be played on the same day and televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
“It’s another piece to our schedule out there now knowing that we’ll host Arkansas late January as part of the SEC Big 12 challenge,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “The first week of practice I’ve been pretty pleased with.”
The Big 12 teams hold a 40-30 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The two conferences tied last season and the Big 12 is 4-1-2 in the challenge. The Cowboys open the season on Nov. 25 in the Golden Window Tournament.
OSU season in review: The MVP. The highs and lows. What to look for next season
MVP: Cameron McGriff
Breakout player: Isaac Likekele
Top moment of the season: Win at Texas
Low moment of the season: Loss at Iowa State
Top question entering next season: Who will fill the leadership void?
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
Oklahoma State, the only undefeated team left in the conference, is the Big 12’s best shot at being represented for the fourth consecutive season. But the Cowboys may not get the benefit of the doubt like teams in other conferences if they suffer one loss.
The Cowboys live-streamed their practice which allowed fans to get their first peep at this year’s highly anticipated roster that features the nation’s top incoming freshman, Cade Cunningham, who headlines a top-10 recruiting class.
Kalib Boone backs down the floor to play defense during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Oklahoma on Feb. 22, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)