OSU basketball: Cowboys surprise Dee Mitchell with a scholarship

Oklahoma State junior basketball player Dee Mitchell is no longer a walk-on after OSU surprised him with a scholarship.
The school released a video of Mitchell’s reaction Sunday night. Head coach Mike Boynton came to Mitchell’s job at Walmart, a job that Mitchell picked up to help his mother pay for his college tuition. The Cowboys have now eliminated that financial burden for Mitchell and his family.
Boynton broke the news to Mitchell in front of his coworkers with the rest of the team watching on Zoom. Mitchell’s mother was also present through Facetime.
“It meant everything to see my mom," Mitchell said in the video. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was real surprised. It’s breathtaking. I thought I was in a movie or something. I really admire coach Mike and I look up to him. I plan on being someone like him in the future and hopefully touch people the way he touched me.”
Mitchell has been working full-time while taking classes and showing up for practices as much as possible. Boynton has not taken Mitchell’s sacrifices for granted.
“Nobody has exemplified what I want our program to be more than you have,” Boynton told Mitchell in the video. You’ve worked your butt off. You never complain. You show up early. You stay late and to do what you did this semester to sacrifice and continue to come around.”
The Cowboys entered the 2020-21 season having exhausted all of their available scholarships but had one available for Mitchell because freshman Montreal Pena is no longer with the team.
Pena was a three-star prospect coming out of Martin High School in Jefferson, Texas. He didn't play in any of OSU’s 11 games.
The two minutes played against Oral Roberts were the only minutes Mitchell has logged for the Cowboys this season. But he appeared in 17 games last year and started in a win at Houston.
