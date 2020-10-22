OSU basketball: Cowboys have young roster but have found veteran leadership in graduate transfer Ferron Flavors

Juniors Isaac Likekele and Dee Mitchell are the only players on Oklahoma State’s basketball roster who have had more than one season in an OSU uniform.

The Cowboys have a lot of young talent, including the nation’s top recruit in Cade Cunningham, but many of them lack college experience. That’s why bringing an experienced Ferron Flavors Jr. was so important for the Cowboys.

Although the 22-year-old graduate transfer has never played in OSU’s system, he’s gained experience playing in three other programs. Flavors started his college career at South Mountain Community College before joining Fairfield University for the 2017-18 season. He transferred to Cal Baptist and led the Western Athletic Conference with a 42.7% 3-point shooting percentage last season. Now he’s on an OSU team that has high expectations.

“You definitely learn things as you go along,” Flavors said. “I always tell people, you often hear about a guy that’s been to multiple different places it’s not always a good thing but my situation is a little different. I’ve never been pushed out of anywhere that I’ve been at. I’ve always been wanted there. It’s just been something that I need to continue to challenge myself so that I can be the best man that I can be and also the best basketball player that I can be.”