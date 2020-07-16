Oklahoma State has earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award for the second time in the award’s eight-year history.
Texas, Kansas and West Virginia were the other three Big 12 teams to earn the award. The Academic Excellence Award honors college basketball teams that maintain a 3.0 GPA or better.
Graduates Trey Reeves and Thomas Dziagwa were named to the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court on Wednesday. Reeves graduated with a 4.0 and an accounting degree in December and was one of 16 OSU seniors to earn Outstanding Senior honors. He was also one of 41 students to earn the Alumni Association Seniors of Significance.
The Cowboys had three Academic All-Big 12 recipients for the 2019-2020 season which is the most by an OSU team since the 2013-14 season. Oklahoma State finished 18-14 last year and has a top-10 incoming freshmen class this season. OSU is scheduled to open the season at home against Green Bay on Nov. 10.