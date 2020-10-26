OSU basketball: Cowboys Big 12 schedule is announced

Oklahoma State has all but one game filled on its 2020 men’s basketball schedule after the Big 12 announced its conference schedule on Monday.

The Cowboys will play two conference games in December this year. They will open the conference schedule at home against TCU on Dec. 16 before playing at Texas on Dec. 20. The rest of the conference schedule will be played after the New Year.

OSU will play in three Big Monday games for the second consecutive year. The first Big Monday game for OSU will be at home against West Virginia on Jan. 4. The Cowboys will play the other two Big Monday games on the road at Iowa State on Jan. 25 and Kansas on Feb. 8.

OSU will open the 2020 season by playing in the Golden Window tournament starting on Nov. 25. The nonconference opponents for OSU are against Marquette on Dec. 1, Oakland on Dec. 5, and Wichita State on Dec. 12. The Cowboys will also play Arkansas on Jan. 30 for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

OSU has another game listed on its schedule on Dec. 8 but the opponent has not been determined.

Here is Oklahoma State’s full schedule.

Nov. 25-28: Golden Window tournament

Dec. 1: at Marquette

Dec. 5: Oakland