 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU basketball: Cowboys Big 12 schedule is announced

OSU basketball: Cowboys Big 12 schedule is announced

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma State basketball

Issac Likekele dribbles past a Jayhawks defender during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 27, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

Oklahoma State has all but one game filled on its 2020 men’s basketball schedule after the Big 12 announced its conference schedule on Monday.

The Cowboys will play two conference games in December this year. They will open the conference schedule at home against TCU on Dec. 16 before playing at Texas on Dec. 20. The rest of the conference schedule will be played after the New Year.

OSU will play in three Big Monday games for the second consecutive year. The first Big Monday game for OSU will be at home against West Virginia on Jan. 4. The Cowboys will play the other two Big Monday games on the road at Iowa State on Jan. 25 and Kansas on Feb. 8.

OSU will open the 2020 season by playing in the Golden Window tournament starting on Nov. 25. The nonconference opponents for OSU are against Marquette on Dec. 1, Oakland on Dec. 5, and Wichita State on Dec. 12. The Cowboys will also play Arkansas on Jan. 30 for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

OSU has another game listed on its schedule on Dec. 8 but the opponent has not been determined.

Here is Oklahoma State’s full schedule.

Nov. 25-28: Golden Window tournament

Dec. 1: at Marquette

Dec. 5: Oakland

Dec. 8: TBA

Dec. 12: at Wichita State

Dec. 16: TCU

Dec. 20: at Texas

Jan. 2: at Texas Tech

Jan. 4: West Virginia

Jan. 9: at Kansas State

Jan. 12: Kansas

Jan. 16: Oklahoma

Jan. 19: at West Virginia

Jan. 23: Baylor

Jan. 25: at Iowa State

Jan. 30: Arkansas

Feb. 3: at TCU

Feb. 6: Texas

Feb. 8: at Kansas

Feb. 13: Kansas State

Feb. 16: Iowa State

Feb. 20: at Baylor

Feb. 23: Texas Tech

Feb. 27: at Oklahoma

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News