OSU basketball: Cade Cunningham voted preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was voted as the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year by the conference coaches.
The preseason All-Big 12 team was announced on Wednesday and Cunningham, the nation’s top incoming freshman, made the preseason roster. He is the fourth OSU freshman to be selected as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and the first since Marcus Smart ahead of the 2012-13 season.
Cunningham is the 13th Cowboy to be named to the All-Big 12 preseason team and the first since Jeffrey Carroll to start the 2017-18 season.
Cunningham headlines an OSU recruiting class that is ranked No. 4 in the nation by Rivals. His first game in an OSU uniform is scheduled for Nov. 25 when the Cowboys participate in the Golden Window tournament in Nebraska.
