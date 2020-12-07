OSU basketball: Cade Cunningham named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after helping lead the Cowboys to two wins last week.

Cunningham averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and five rebounds in the two wins against Marquette and Oakland.

He had 15 points and six rebounds in the 70-62 win over Marquette last Tuesday and scored 18 points with eight assists in the 84-71 win over Oakland last Saturday.

Cunningham, the top-ranked freshman in the country, is averaging 18 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists in his first four college games. The Cowboys will host Oral Roberts for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday.

