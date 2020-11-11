 Skip to main content
OSU basketball: Cade Cunningham is named To AP Preseason All-America Team

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham said his brother being on the OSU staff made his college decision almost a no brainer, but he added there were other things he liked about OSU. AP file

 Gregory Payan

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham was the only freshman named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America team that was released on Wednesday.

Luke Garza from Iowa, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Ayo Dosunmu from Illinois, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Remy Martin from Arizona State were also included on the preseason team.

Cunningham is the first OSU player to be included on an AP Preseason All-America team since Marcus Smart in 2013. Only four other freshmen have been included in the last six seasons.

Cunningham, who headlined Oklahoma State’s high-ranked recruiting class, is also the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. His first game as a Cowboy will be in his hometown of Arlington, Texas when OSU plays at UT Arlington at 3 p.m. on Nov. 25.

July 2020: Mike Boynton offered Cade Cunningham scholarship before he played a high school game

OSU season in review: The MVP. The highs and lows. What to look for next season

 

