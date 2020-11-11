OSU basketball: Cade Cunningham is named To AP Preseason All-America Team

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham was the only freshman named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America team that was released on Wednesday.

Luke Garza from Iowa, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Ayo Dosunmu from Illinois, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Remy Martin from Arizona State were also included on the preseason team.

Cunningham is the first OSU player to be included on an AP Preseason All-America team since Marcus Smart in 2013. Only four other freshmen have been included in the last six seasons.

Cunningham, who headlined Oklahoma State’s high-ranked recruiting class, is also the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. His first game as a Cowboy will be in his hometown of Arlington, Texas when OSU plays at UT Arlington at 3 p.m. on Nov. 25.

