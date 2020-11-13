OSU basketball: Bryce Williams regains love for basketball with Boynton, OSU

Senior Bryce Williams said his confidence broke last year causing him to fall out of love with basketball, but joining the Oklahoma State basketball roster has helped bring that love back.
“When my coach wasn’t playing me I was really broken,” Williams said. “I was ready to leave the game of basketball. Now, (OSU coach Mike Boynton) is just helping me find myself again."
Williams, who prefers to go by Will, transferred to OSU after one season at Ole Miss. Before that he played two years at Daytona State College where current OSU assistant coach Erik Pastrana was an assistant. Now Williams is with the Cowboys and is back to enjoying basketball.
His experience at Ole Miss wasn’t what he expected. Williams averaged 12.7 minutes and 3.1 points a game with the Rebels.
“When Ole Miss showed me their campus and everything, I never saw nothing like that so I just fell in love with the place and committed not knowing what was going on,” Williams said. “Before the season I’m thinking I’m going to get a lot of minutes and my coach who’s over there now, Kermit Davis, he had me on a short leash I would say. When I made mistakes I’d get out the game quickly. After the season God gave me a chance clearly to come to OSU so I just made the decision.”
Williams has been on Boynton’s radar for a few years. Boynton said he recruited Williams pretty aggressively two years ago. When Hidde Roessink and Yor Anei transferred, that opened a scholarship and Williams inquired about joining the Cowboys.
“I knew Bryce for a while and knew how talented he was,” Boynton said. “In fact, I thought that he was maybe the best junior college guard in the country in his sophomore year and obviously really wanted him. He went to Ole Miss and he didn’t have a great experience there. It’s so important that these kids have good experiences and by virtue being able to do that, you’ve got to make a good choice. And obviously, he made a choice that wasn’t in his best interest and it didn’t work out to be in his best interest. So I think he did lose some of his love for the game, his appreciation for the opportunity to play."
Williams said he enjoys the family culture at OSU. He has gone from dreading practice every day to looking forward to the fun, competitive atmosphere. Boynton, who has played a major role in helping Williams regain his love of basketball, said he has watched Williams play with joy in the last few weeks of practice.
“I never had a coach who cared as much as him,” Williams said of Boynton.
Williams wasn’t used to being pushed hard in high school and junior college. So it caught him off guard by the time he got to Ole Miss.
“When a coach did get on me like at Ole Miss I would freak out because I’ve never been pushed before,” Williams said. “But when I got here at Oklahoma State it’s not like a push, it’s just like a family vibe. It’s like I want the best for you.”
Williams and Boynton have spent time in the office with his father on the phone having conversations that have nothing to do with basketball. Williams said Boynton has been there for him off of the court while also being the best coach he can be on the court.
Williams averaged one 3-point shot attempt per game at Ole Miss last year and shot 44% from deep. Boynton said he may be OSU’s most complete guard on the roster.
“He can really shoot it,” Boynton said. “He’s good off the bounce. He’s got a pretty good handle. He’s really athletic. He can really defend at a pretty high level. He rebounds well for a guard. He doesn’t have the size of Cade (Cunningham) and he doesn’t have the girth and strength of (Isaac Likekeke), but he has a little bit of both of their skillsets.”
Once Williams joined the OSU roster, Boynton had no problem getting Williams to buy into the system. He credited the easy transition to Williams’ maturity. However, he has had several conversations with Williams about rekindling his fire for the game.
“There were several times where we set down and talked about hey where are you,” Boynton said. “Do you really enjoy this? Because this isn’t fun. If you don’t like basketball why the heck would you do this every day? Come to practice, go lift weights, go to study hall. There’s a lot we ask of these kids. So if you don’t enjoy that thing that’s supposed to be the most fun about it then you seriously should go do something else. He was disappointed in his experience at his previous school and I think he’s found a new family. He feels like he’s got another opportunity to prove not only that he likes basketball but that he feels like he can be an effective player a part of a successful team.”
The energy in practice has been exciting for Williams. The roster is split into two different teams each practice with some players wearing the white side of their practice jerseys and the others wearing black. That creates a healthy competitive rivalry each day.
“Before practice we’re in the locker room like I’m coming at you today or I’m going to win today,” Williams said. “…When we get on the court if I got on black and you got on white I’m not even talking to you right now. Everybody is just in our zone.”
