OSU basketball: Bryce Williams regains love for basketball with Boynton, OSU

Williams and Boynton have spent time in the office with his father on the phone having conversations that have nothing to do with basketball. Williams said Boynton has been there for him off of the court while also being the best coach he can be on the court.

Williams averaged one 3-point shot attempt per game at Ole Miss last year and shot 44% from deep. Boynton said he may be OSU’s most complete guard on the roster.

“He can really shoot it,” Boynton said. “He’s good off the bounce. He’s got a pretty good handle. He’s really athletic. He can really defend at a pretty high level. He rebounds well for a guard. He doesn’t have the size of Cade (Cunningham) and he doesn’t have the girth and strength of (Isaac Likekeke), but he has a little bit of both of their skillsets.”

Once Williams joined the OSU roster, Boynton had no problem getting Williams to buy into the system. He credited the easy transition to Williams’ maturity. However, he has had several conversations with Williams about rekindling his fire for the game.