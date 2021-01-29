 Skip to main content
OSU basketball: Arkansas at Oklahoma State lineups

OSU basketball: Arkansas at Oklahoma State lineups

Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham high-fives head coach Mike Boynton during Tuesday's game against Kansas. The Cowboys' home game Saturday against rival Oklahoma has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test result in the OSU program.

 Mitch Alcala, AP

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

3 p.m. Saturday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN2, KFAQ-1170

Arkansas (13-4, 5-4)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Tate;6-6;11.4;3.9

G;Moody;6-6-;16.6;5.6

G;Sills;6-2;11.5;3.5

F;Vanover;7-3;7.1;5.7

F;Smith;6-7;10.8;6.4

Oklahoma St. (10-4, 4-4 Big 12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Anderson;6-3;9.2;3.7

G;Williams;6-2;8.3;2.2

G;Likekele;6-5;11.5;7.7

F;Moncrieffe;6-7;9.0;5.2

F;Boone;6-9;8.3;4.3

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

