OSU basketball adds Wright as transfer

Oklahoma State men’s basketball head coach Mike Boynton announced the signing of three-time All-Big South selection John-Michael Wright on Tuesday.

The Big South’s leading scorer this past year, Wright will join the Cowboys after three successful seasons at High Point University under the direction of head coach Tubby Smith.

This past season, Wright started all 32 games and averaged 34.9 minutes per contest with 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. While at High Point, he started all 82 games he played in and reached double-digit scoring in 72 of them.

A native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Wright has scored 20 or more points 33 times in his career, including a personal-best 34 against Charleston Southern this past season.

Wright will join Oklahoma State as an incoming senior.