OSU baseball headed west for Tucson Regional in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma State — off a Big 12 Tournament runner-up finish on Sunday — was awarded the No. 2 seed for the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Cowboys (35-17-1) will face No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara at 3 p.m. Central Friday to start the four-team event. Top seed and host Arizona will face Grand Canyon at 9 p.m. on the other side of the double-elimination bracket.

Start times for the Saturday and Sunday contests, as well as Monday’s if necessary game, will be announced at a later time.

“It gives us a chance to go play in a Pac-12 venue against a good team. In UCSB from the west coast to other good west coast teams in Grand Canyon and Arizona … that’s going to be a fun thing to travel out there and adjust to the elements quickly and compete our tails off,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.

The Tucson Regional survivor will advance to a Super Regional best-of-3 series in the following week. They will be paired with the Oxford Regional, which is hosted by Ole Miss.

“I’m excited,” OSU’s Max Hewitt said. “We have a good opportunity in front of us. Coming in this morning — obviously you see projections and stuff — but there’s no telling until the selection show happens.”