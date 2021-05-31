OSU baseball headed west for Tucson Regional in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma State — off a Big 12 Tournament runner-up finish on Sunday — was awarded the No. 2 seed for the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The Cowboys (35-17-1) will face No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara at 3 p.m. Central Friday to start the four-team event. Top seed and host Arizona will face Grand Canyon at 9 p.m. on the other side of the double-elimination bracket.
Start times for the Saturday and Sunday contests, as well as Monday’s if necessary game, will be announced at a later time.
“It gives us a chance to go play in a Pac-12 venue against a good team. In UCSB from the west coast to other good west coast teams in Grand Canyon and Arizona … that’s going to be a fun thing to travel out there and adjust to the elements quickly and compete our tails off,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.
The Tucson Regional survivor will advance to a Super Regional best-of-3 series in the following week. They will be paired with the Oxford Regional, which is hosted by Ole Miss.
“I’m excited,” OSU’s Max Hewitt said. “We have a good opportunity in front of us. Coming in this morning — obviously you see projections and stuff — but there’s no telling until the selection show happens.”
The 64-team field was released on Monday. The Cowboys were one of four Big 12 schools included, with Texas, TCU and Texas Tech earning invitations.
Arizona picked up the No. 5 national seed. The Cowboys and Wildcats are tradition-rich programs and have solid postseason history.
The schools met three times in the 2016 College World Series. OSU opened with a win over Arizona but dropped back-to-back games in the deciding contests to send the Wildcats to the CWS Finals.
It is the eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament run for the Cowboys. The last time the school did not advance to the postseason was in 2012, which was Holliday’s first season as the coach of his alma mater.
Since 2013, OSU has advanced to three Super Regionals and had a College World Series appearance in 2016.