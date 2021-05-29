OSU baseball tops Texas, advances to Big 12 Title game

Jacob Unruh The Oklahoman
Oklahoma State has a chance to defend its Big 12 Tournament title.
The Cowboys rallied late to eliminate top-seeded Texas 5-4 Saturday afternoon in the semifinals at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
OSU will play TCU at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Cowboys won the tournament in 2019, the last season it was played.
OSU (35-16-1) took the lead for good in the ninth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk by first baseman Jake Thompson with two outs.
Oklahoma State 5, Texas 4
OSU 100 030 001 — 5 7 3
UT 000 220 000 — 4 8 1
Stone, Davis (5), Standlee (9) and Hewitt; Kubichek, Southard (5), Quintanilla (6), Nixon (9) and Petrinsky. W: Davis, 2-3. L: Nixon, 3-3. S: Standlee, 4.
