OSU baseball tops Texas, advances to Big 12 Title game
BIG 12 BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

OSU baseball tops Texas, advances to Big 12 Title game

osutexasbig12semifinals

Oklahoma State’s Nolan McLean jumps in the air after the Cowboys’ 5-4 win over Texas in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals Saturday in Oklahoma City.

 Rob Ferguson, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State has a chance to defend its Big 12 Tournament title.

The Cowboys rallied late to eliminate top-seeded Texas 5-4 Saturday afternoon in the semifinals at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

OSU will play TCU at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Cowboys won the tournament in 2019, the last season it was played.

OSU (35-16-1) took the lead for good in the ninth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk by first baseman Jake Thompson with two outs.

Read the rest of this story at The Oklahoman. 

Oklahoma State 5, Texas 4

OSU 100 030 001 — 5 7 3

UT 000 220 000 — 4 8 1

Stone, Davis (5), Standlee (9) and Hewitt; Kubichek, Southard (5), Quintanilla (6), Nixon (9) and Petrinsky. W: Davis, 2-3. L: Nixon, 3-3. S: Standlee, 4.

Tags

