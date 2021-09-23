OSU baseball to visit Vanderbilt for early season series in 2022

STILLWATER — After hosting the two-time national champions during the 2021 season, Oklahoma State baseball is headed to take on Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee in 2022.

The Cowboys are scheduled to visit the Commodores for Vanderbilt's season-opening series from Feb. 18-20, according to Vanderbilt's schedule release Thursday afternoon. OSU has yet to unveil its slate for the upcoming season.

The 2022 series will mark the second-ever meeting between the teams. The Cowboys hosted Vanderbilt at O'Brate Stadium in March, dropping two of three to the visiting Commodores.

OSU later reached the Big 12 title game before its season ended at the NCAA Tucson Regional. Vanderbilt advanced to the national championship in June, where the Commodores fell to Mississippi State.

