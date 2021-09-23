 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU baseball to visit Vanderbilt for early season series in 2022
0 Comments
editor's pick

OSU baseball to visit Vanderbilt for early season series in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
O'Brate Stadium (copy)

O'Brate Stadium will now have full capacity attendance for the rest of the season.

 Michael Noble Jr.

STILLWATER — After hosting the two-time national champions during the 2021 season, Oklahoma State baseball is headed to take on Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee in 2022.

The Cowboys are scheduled to visit the Commodores for Vanderbilt's season-opening series from Feb. 18-20, according to Vanderbilt's schedule release Thursday afternoon. OSU has yet to unveil its slate for the upcoming season.

The 2022 series will mark the second-ever meeting between the teams. The Cowboys hosted Vanderbilt at O'Brate Stadium in March, dropping two of three to the visiting Commodores.

OSU later reached the Big 12 title game before its season ended at the NCAA Tucson Regional. Vanderbilt advanced to the national championship in June, where the Commodores fell to Mississippi State. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News