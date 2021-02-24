OSU baseball makes history with a win over Little Rock in the first game inside O'Brate Stadium

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State baseball broke in its new home in the best way possible Wednesday with a win in O’Brate Stadium.
The 7-2 victory against Little Rock will be etched in history as O’Brate Stadium’s first official game. It was fitting that its namesake, Cecil O’Brate, threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the $60 million ballpark.
OSU coach Josh Holliday shared his gratitude with O’Brate during the pregame.
“I just told him how much we appreciated him,” Holliday said. “God gave us a beautiful day for this. The sun was shining and I just told him this is something I’ll never forget and that his generosity created a new place for so many memories to occur, and he’s such a kind man. I was really moved by how much this meant to him. You could see it in his face.”
O’Brate Stadium has a capacity of 3,500 fans that can be expanded to up to 8,000 but COVID-19 protocols only allowed for 2,635 to be in attendance to witness the historical home opener. OSU baseball fan Jennifer Sanders made sure to attend in honor of her late mother.
“I am a huge baseball fan and I am insanely excited,” Sanders said. “My mom passed away a couple years ago and I had bought her season tickets. She didn’t get to come to enjoy it so I’m coming for her benefit.”
Sanders got to witness the Cowboys check off several firsts in the new stadium, including their first five-run inning. Little Rock’s Canyon McWilliams beat out the Cowboys to record the first hit with a single in the top of the second inning, but OSU gave the fans a lot to cheer for by scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Cade Cabbiness became the first Cowboy to get a hit in the stadium with a double. Hueston Morrill followed that with the first RBI in O’Brate history when a single allowed Alix Garcia, who got on base with a walk, to score the first run. It was the first hit of the season for Cabbiness.
“I actually didn’t even know it until they threw the ball back to the dugout,” Cabbiness said of recording the first OSU hit in O'Brate. “I had no idea. I figured we had already gotten a hit by then, but it was a really cool moment. It was awesome. This will be something really cool to look back on.”
Caeden Trenkle, Jake Thompson and Nolan McLean all earned their first O’Brate RBIs in the second inning. Cabbiness, Morrill, Matt Golda and Trenkle joined Garcia as the Cowboys who scored the five second-inning runs.
Garcia had the most exciting first of the day when he hit the first home run out of O’Brate Stadium’s right field in the bottom of the fifth. Holliday said he was happy to see fifth-year seniors Cabbiness and Garcia record the first hit and home run.
“Those are two kids that are back in their fifth year that made the decision to return to Oklahoma State for a lot of good reasons,” Holliday said. “But I think playing in this ballpark was one of the overriding factors as to why they came back. And to see those guys register some firsts, that’s pretty fitting for all the things that we’ve been through.”
OSU fan Jay Caffey was happy to be in attendance to witness the moment after the COVID-19 reduced attendance forced him to miss out on his usual season tickets. He was able to purchase standing-room tickets that allowed him to be at the game.
“It was cool to see him get the first home run,” Caffey said of Garcia. “Me and my friends were just saying, 'Hey, that’s going to be a trivia question. Who hit the first home run in O’Brate?'"
McWilliams hit a home run for Little Rock in the next inning, and Garcia said he was glad that OSU went deep first.
“If he would have hit that before mine, I think I would have been pretty upset about it,” Garcia said. “I would have been pretty angry. Just because you don’t want to let another team roll in here and take the thunder from the home team.”
McLean scored the final run of the game for OSU on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth. The Cowboys will try for their first home-game winning streak as they host a series against Illinois State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Oklahoma St. 7, UALR 2
UALR;001;001;000;--;2;4;2
OSU;050;011;00x;--;7;9;1
McKnight, Barkley (2), Weatherly (5), Smith (6), Smallwood (7) and Russ; Campbell, Cheney (6), Kelly (7), Bowman (8), Standlee (9) and Hewitt. W: Cheney (1-0). L: McKnight (0-1). HR: McWilliams; Garcia.