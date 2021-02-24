OSU baseball makes history with a win over Little Rock in the first game inside O'Brate Stadium

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State baseball broke in its new home in the best way possible Wednesday with a win in O’Brate Stadium.

The 7-2 victory against Little Rock will be etched in history as O’Brate Stadium’s first official game. It was fitting that its namesake, Cecil O’Brate, threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the $60 million ballpark.

OSU coach Josh Holliday shared his gratitude with O’Brate during the pregame.

“I just told him how much we appreciated him,” Holliday said. “God gave us a beautiful day for this. The sun was shining and I just told him this is something I’ll never forget and that his generosity created a new place for so many memories to occur, and he’s such a kind man. I was really moved by how much this meant to him. You could see it in his face.”

O’Brate Stadium has a capacity of 3,500 fans that can be expanded to up to 8,000 but COVID-19 protocols only allowed for 2,635 to be in attendance to witness the historical home opener. OSU baseball fan Jennifer Sanders made sure to attend in honor of her late mother.

“I am a huge baseball fan and I am insanely excited,” Sanders said. “My mom passed away a couple years ago and I had bought her season tickets. She didn’t get to come to enjoy it so I’m coming for her benefit.”