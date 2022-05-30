OSU baseball lands No. 7 national seed, will host Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State in regional

STILLWATER — Announced Monday morning as the No. 7 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma State baseball will host Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State in the Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium starting Friday.

It will be the first regional at O’Brate Stadium, which opened in 2021 and has a capacity of 8,000. The Cowboys rank seventh in the NCAA in average home attendance this season at 5,498 fans per game.

OSU (39-20) will make the 47th regional appearance in program history and the ninth in a row under Josh Holliday. It also is the fourth time the Cowboys have hosted a regional with Holliday at the helm.

The Stillwater regional is one of 16 across the country this coming weekend. The winner takes on the winner of the Chapel Hill regional that includes North Carolina, Georgia, VCU and Hofstra in a best-of-three super regional the following weekend with a spot in the College World Series on the line.

Arkansas (38-18) tied for second in the Southeastern Conference West Division this year while Grand Canyon (41-19) won the WAC Western Division but lost in the conference tournament. Missouri State (30-27 overall) was the Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion to secure an automatic bid.

