OSU baseball keeps season going with win over Grand Canyon at Tucson Regional

The Oklahoma State baseball team held off NCAA Tournament elimination with a 5-3 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona.

The Cowboys will face either host Arizona or UC Santa Barbara in another win-or-go-home game on Sunday. First pitch will be 2 p.m. That survivor will play in the regional final late Sunday night.

Parker Scott silenced the Lopes’ bats all afternoon. The lefty went 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) while registering four strikeouts.

To advance to a Super Regional, the Cowboys must string together three more victories. OSU was placed in the loser’s bracket after losing 14-4 to UC Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon.

Will Saturday’s win create some energy?

“Hopefully. I believe it well,” Scott said. “Obviously we played bad yesterday but we turned things around. Hopefully we’ll catch a spark.”

The Cowboys never trailed on a steamy day with near 100-degree temperatures.

Marcus Brown’s single to left field off Grand Canyon starter Dawson McCarville made it 1-0 in the second inning.

The OSU advantage increased to 2-0 when Cade Cabbiness hit a 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall.