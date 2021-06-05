OSU baseball keeps season going with win over Grand Canyon at Tucson Regional

The Oklahoma State baseball team held off NCAA Tournament elimination with a 5-3 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona.
The Cowboys will face either host Arizona or UC Santa Barbara in another win-or-go-home game on Sunday. First pitch will be 2 p.m. That survivor will play in the regional final late Sunday night.
Parker Scott silenced the Lopes’ bats all afternoon. The lefty went 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) while registering four strikeouts.
To advance to a Super Regional, the Cowboys must string together three more victories. OSU was placed in the loser’s bracket after losing 14-4 to UC Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon.
Will Saturday’s win create some energy?
“Hopefully. I believe it well,” Scott said. “Obviously we played bad yesterday but we turned things around. Hopefully we’ll catch a spark.”
The Cowboys never trailed on a steamy day with near 100-degree temperatures.
Marcus Brown’s single to left field off Grand Canyon starter Dawson McCarville made it 1-0 in the second inning.
The OSU advantage increased to 2-0 when Cade Cabbiness hit a 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall.
After the Lopes cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth, OSU scored twice more in the fifth. The first run came on a fielder’s choice, the second came when Christian Encarnacion-Strand scored on a throwing error.
Grand Canyon made it 4-3 after a sixth-inning home run by Jacob Wilson and Brock Burton’s RBI single in the eighth.
The Cowboys picked up an important insurance run when Nolan McLean homered to right field.
Scott improved to 8-1 with the win. It was his second outing against the Lopes this season.
“It’s good to know what their hitters can do. It’s an advantage for both sides. They see me, I see them. I kind of know how to pitch them a little bit,” Scott said.
Brett Standlee picked up his fifth save by throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Oklahoma State 5, Grand Canyon 3
OSU 010 120 010 — 5 10 1
GCU 000 101 100 — 3 7 1
Scott, Davis (7), Standlee (9) and Hewitt. McCarville, Markl (5), Young (7), Scalzo (8) and Avitia. HR: Wilson, Cabbiness, McLean.