OSU baseball headed west for Tucson Regional in NCAA Tournament
  • Updated
Josh Holliday will take his Oklahoma State baseball team once again into the NCAA Tournament.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma State – off a Big 12 Tournament runner-up finish on Sunday – was awarded the No. 2 seed for the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys (35-17-1) will face No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara in a first-round contest. Top seed Arizona will face Grand Canyon on the other side of the double-elimination bracket.

The survivor will advance to a Super Regional best-of-3 series in the following week.

It is the eight consecutive NCAA Tournament run for the Cowboys under Josh Holliday. The only time the school did not advance to the postseason was in 2012, which was the coach's first season at his alma mater.

Since 2013, OSU has advanced to three Super Regionals and had a College World Series appearance in 2016.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

