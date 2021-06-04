OSU baseball drops NCAA Tournament opener against UC Santa Barbara

TUSCON, Ariz. — Oklahoma State couldn’t slow down UC Santa Barbara’s offense in a 14-4 loss to the Gauchos during Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game.

The second-seeded Cowboys (35-18-1) will face either Arizona or Grand Canyon in an elimination game in the Tucson Regional. First pitch is 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Gauchos (41-18) pounded 18 hits against the Cowboys’ staff, which tied a season high for an OSU opponent.

Justin Campbell, the Cowboys’ ace, allowed eight runs (six earned) and 10 hits in six innings pitched. He also walked three batters and hit two others.

UCSB scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to extend its lead to 8-2.

Gauchos starter Rodney Boone had a strong showing. The lefty went 7 1/3 innings and posted 11 strikeouts.

Marcos Castanon was the biggest thorn in OSU’s side.

The designated hitter was 5-for-6 from the plate with 5 RBIs. Included in Castanon’s day was an RBI single in the first inning, a run-scoring double in the sixth, a solo homer in the eighth and a two-run single in the ninth.

The Gauchos’ Jordan Sprinkle, Cole Cummings and McClain O’Connor added three hits apiece.