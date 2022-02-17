OSU baseball: Cowboys open season at CWS runner-up Vanderbilt

Looking ahead: The Cowboys kick off the 2022 season with a three-game set at 2021 College World Series runner-up Vanderbilt beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Notable: Big 12 coaches picked OSU to finish second in the league’s preseason poll, and the Cowboys came in at No. 7 in D1 Baseball’s preseason Top 25. ... Sophomore right-hander Justin Campbell is a consensus preseason All-American and enters the 2022 season as one of 55 players on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List. … Miami transfer pitcher Victor Mederos was named the conference’s preseason newcomer of the year; first-year infielder Roc Riggio earned preseason freshman of the year honors.