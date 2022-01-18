OSU baseball comes in at No. 7 in preseason top 25

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State baseball enters 2022 as the second highest-ranked of the four Big 12 programs featured in the D1Baseball.com preseason top 25 released Tuesday.

The Cowboys will begin their campaign ranked seventh in the nation, trailing only No. 1 Texas among conference foes. The Longhorns’ top billing marks the program’s first-ever preseason No. 1 ranking. Texas Tech checks in at No. 14 ahead of reigning conference champions TCU at No. 17.

OSU went 36-19-1 in 2021 in the program’s eighth season under coach Josh Holliday.

His Cowboys won eight of their final 10 regular season games and proceeded to knock off Oklahoma, West Virginia and Texas at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City before falling to TCU in the title game. The NCAA Regional appearance that followed in Tucson, Arizona, marked OSU’s eighth straight.

Holliday and Co. open the 2022 season with a visit to No. 3 Vanderbilt from Feb. 18-20.

The trip will represent a second-ever meeting between the Cowboys and Commodores. Vanderbilt took two of three from OSU at O’Brate Stadium last march on its way to the College World Series Finals where the Commodores fell to national champion Mississippi State.