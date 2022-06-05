OSU baseball collapses late in 20-12 loss to Arkansas

STILLWATER — In a high-stakes showdown with Arkansas that lasted five hours, top-seeded Oklahoma State unraveled in the eighth inning of a 20-12 loss late Saturday at O’Brate Stadium.

The Cowboys, the No. 7 national seed, gave up eight runs on three hits in the painful-to-watch inning that made the path to hosting a super regional next weekend significantly more difficult.

Instead of being a win away, OSU will need three victories to get there, starting with a noon Sunday meeting with Missouri State. The winner of that game will play Arkansas at 6 p.m. Sunday and again Monday night barring a Razorback win.

In the top of the eighth with no outs, Arkansas loaded the bases when back-to-back batters were hit by pitches. Nolan McLean came in amid adverse conditions and got a strikeout but walked the next two batters, hit the third with a pitch and walked another before exiting.

On the first pitch from Trevor Martin, Jalen Battles delivered a grand slam that put the Hogs up 16-10 only two innings after they trailed 10-5, a dramatic turn of events that stunned the predominantly orange-clad crowd.

After the Cowboys initiated a rally that included two runs scored on a single from Brett Brown, Arkansas responded with a three-run homer from Chris Lanzilli and tacked on another run on an error. OSU failed to produce a hit in the bottom of the ninth, ending what turned into a long evening.

The teams matched each other early on with runs in the first and second innings. The Cowboys (40-21) broke the game open with a monster third in which they put up five runs on bombs by McLean and Roc Riggio.

Cayden Wallace pulled Arkansas (40-18) within 7-3 with a home run to center field in the fourth and was walked in the fifth to load the bases. Michael Turner singled and drove in two runs in the inning.

On a key play in the sixth, Caeden Trenkle made a diving catch, preventing what likely would have tied the game but instead kept the Cowboys’ two-run lead intact. OSU added three runs in the bottom of the inning including two on singles from Chase Adkison and Riggio.

The Razorbacks did damage in the seventh that paved the way for their comeback. Turner hit a home run and Moore followed with another that decreased the advantage to 10-8.

Justin Campbell (9-3) pitched five innings, giving up seven hits and five runs with four strikeouts. The Cowboys used six other pitchers who combined for nine hits and 15 runs with five strikeouts.

Missouri State 8, Grand Canyon 7: The Bears scored seven runs in the final two innings of Saturday’s elimination game, getting home runs from Drake Baldwin, Spencer Nivens and Mason Hull to complete the comeback victory.

After a Grand Canyon error in the ninth, Hull delivered the go-ahead score that increased Missouri State’s home-run total to 104 on the season. Jake McMahill’s relief appearance sealed the win.

ARKANSAS 20, OKLAHOMA STATE 12

UA;110;120;384;--;20;16;1

OSU;115;003;020;--;12;13;1

Smith, Taylor (2), Morris (3), Ramage (6), Vermillion (6), Tygart (7), McEntire (8) and Turner; Campbell, Morrill (6), Phansalkar (7), McLean (8), Martin (8), Root (9), Ure (9) and Adkison. W: Tygart (3-3). L: Phansalkar (6-3). HR: UA, Slavens, Wallace, Turner, Lanzilli, Moore, Battles; OSU, Riggio, McLean.

