 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA STATE BASEBALL

OSU baseball back home to face Gonzaga after midweek sweep at Arizona State

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU vs. Wright State Baseball 014 (copy)

Oklahoma State's Cayden Brumbaugh is congratulated by teammates Roc Riggio (7) and Chase Adkinson (33) after a walk-off hit against Wright State on Feb. 27 at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

 Devin Lawrence Wilber, For the Tulsa World

Record: 6-2

Looking ahead: After a midweek pair at Arizona State, the fourth-ranked Cowboys are back at O’Brate Stadium for a three-game series with Gonzaga beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking back: OSU scored four runs in the ninth inning and walked it off on Cayden Brumbaugh’s infield single in the 10th Sunday night to complete a doubleheader sweep over Wright State. The come-from-behind Cowboys followed with back-to-back comeback wins on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Sun Devils to return home riding a four-game win streak.

Notable: Caeden Trenkle launched a pair of three-run home runs as part of a career-high seven RBI day in Wednesday’s 11-6 win at Arizona State. … Jake Thompson’s 13 hits are tied for second-most among Big 12 batters. He’s hitting .433 through eight games. …Northern Kentucky transfer first basemen Griffin Doersching is expected to miss time with a left foot injury in Sunday’s opener against Wright State. Doersching batted .421 with four doubles and a home run in his first five games as a Cowboy.

People are also reading…

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert