OSU baseball back home to face Gonzaga after midweek sweep at Arizona State

Record: 6-2

Looking ahead: After a midweek pair at Arizona State, the fourth-ranked Cowboys are back at O’Brate Stadium for a three-game series with Gonzaga beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking back: OSU scored four runs in the ninth inning and walked it off on Cayden Brumbaugh’s infield single in the 10th Sunday night to complete a doubleheader sweep over Wright State. The come-from-behind Cowboys followed with back-to-back comeback wins on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Sun Devils to return home riding a four-game win streak.

Notable: Caeden Trenkle launched a pair of three-run home runs as part of a career-high seven RBI day in Wednesday’s 11-6 win at Arizona State. … Jake Thompson’s 13 hits are tied for second-most among Big 12 batters. He’s hitting .433 through eight games. …Northern Kentucky transfer first basemen Griffin Doersching is expected to miss time with a left foot injury in Sunday’s opener against Wright State. Doersching batted .421 with four doubles and a home run in his first five games as a Cowboy.

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

