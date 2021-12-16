OSU athletics to launch subscription-based streaming service on Dec. 22

STILLWATER — In an age of shifting media rights, conference realignment and Name, Image and Likeness, Oklahoma State athletics is starting its own subscription-based streaming service.

OSU announced on Thursday that “OSU Max” is set to launch on Dec. 22 with more than 140 available videos. According to a release, the $8.99 per month subscription service will give subscribers exclusive access to “behind-the-scenes content featuring Oklahoma State teams, student-athletes and coaches, and will include interviews, film-study sessions, podcasts, documentaries, as well as unfettered access to OSU's historical archives vault and much more.”

Lives games will not be streamed on the "OSU Max".

The streaming service comes through a partnership between OSU and Sports and Story, a media company which previously produced “Our Time”, a behind-the-scenes series on OSU’s 2020 football season, and as well as an upcoming film from Cade Cunningham’s 2020-21 season in Stillwater. Sport and Story recently launched “Hogs+”, a streaming partnership with the University of Arkansas’ athletic program.