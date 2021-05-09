OSU athletics announces full capacity attendance

Oklahoma State spring sports will allow full capacity attendance for its remaining home spring events, the school announced on Sunday.

The full capacity will start with Sunday’s Bedlam softball game and will include the six remaining home baseball games. Masks are still required for all fans when they aren’t eating or drinking.

“I can’t wait to see what O’Brate Stadium looks like when it’s packed,” baseball head coach Josh Holliday said in a statement. “Crowds to this point have been fantastic, so I can’t even imagine the energy in our park once all of our fans are allowed in.”

There will be limited tickets available at the game for the softball Bedlam that starts at 11 a.m. Tickets for home baseball games against Baylor from May 14-16 and against New Orleans from May 20-22 will go on sale for fans at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.