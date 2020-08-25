Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder sent a message to football fans regarding ticket information.
The new Big 12 schedule has cut the 12-game regular season to 10 games. OSU now has five home games instead of seven but it will not be prorating its ticket prices based on the new five-game schedule for its season ticket holders.
“However, we will still honor our pledge to completely refund the cost of a season ticket if you are not comfortable attending a game in Boone Pickens Stadium this fall, or if you disagree with our decision not to prorate the ticket price,” the message said. “You will still have the opportunity to renew your seats for the 2021-22 football season.”
The message also informed fans that OSU can’t guarantee a seat for everyone because the demand exceeds capacity. A 2020 purchase limit was set that equals the number of tickets currently in each fan’s account up to the maximum number of six. Fans that have more than six tickets can choose to have their balance refunded or choose to donate to the Cowboy Relief Fund.
“As we continue our mission of providing a championship-level experience for our student-athletes, we greatly appreciate you considering a donation of at least part of any refunds you receive to the Cowboy Relief Fund,” Holder said in the message.
The message states that fans who choose to keep their tickets will receive a selection seat date and time via email. Fans who move to a less expensive seat will receive a refund of the difference in value without reducing their POSSE level or parking. OSU will guarantee an on-campus parking pass at the Golden Spur level for all of its 2020 season ticket holders.
Fans that opt out of their tickets before the season starts will receive a full refund and will have the choice to renew their seats next season. Fans that have box seats are not required to move during the seat relocation process.