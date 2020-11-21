OSU at OU: Everything you need to know about Bedlam in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Dream start for Sooners

There aren’t many rivalry games decided in the first quarter, but that was the case Saturday night at Owen Field. Oklahoma rang up three touchdowns in three possessions to explode to a 21-0 lead, a margin the sputtering Oklahoma State offense could not overcome in what became a 41-13 final score.

Spencer Rattler completed eight of his nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the opening quarter, shrugging off any freshman Bedlam jitters and leading 75- and 74-yard scoring drives.

OU’s defense was as fierce as its defense was sharp. The Sooners forced a three-and-out on OSU’s first possession, then got a diving interception from David Ugwoegbu to end OSU’s second.

When Rattler hit Theo Wease for a 9-yard touchdown after the interception, OU was in command. The Cowboys stiffened defensively the next two quarters, but the combination of the early 21-point deficit plus OU’s own defensive control was way too much to overcome.

Second down: Matchup that mattered