OSU at OU: Everything you need to know about Bedlam in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Dream start for Sooners
There aren’t many rivalry games decided in the first quarter, but that was the case Saturday night at Owen Field. Oklahoma rang up three touchdowns in three possessions to explode to a 21-0 lead, a margin the sputtering Oklahoma State offense could not overcome in what became a 41-13 final score.
Spencer Rattler completed eight of his nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the opening quarter, shrugging off any freshman Bedlam jitters and leading 75- and 74-yard scoring drives.
OU’s defense was as fierce as its defense was sharp. The Sooners forced a three-and-out on OSU’s first possession, then got a diving interception from David Ugwoegbu to end OSU’s second.
When Rattler hit Theo Wease for a 9-yard touchdown after the interception, OU was in command. The Cowboys stiffened defensively the next two quarters, but the combination of the early 21-point deficit plus OU’s own defensive control was way too much to overcome.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
OU’s surging defense vs. OSU’s sagging offense
OU came into Bedlam coming off three confidence-building efforts against subpar offenses. Could the Sooners ride the wave through Saturday night against OSU’s more skilled runners and catchers?
Yes.
Ronnie Perkins, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto manhandled OSU’s substandard offensive line. Perkins’ sack forced starting quarterback Spencer Sanders to the sideline over the second and third quarters. OSU’s run game was a non-factor.
And while Tylan Wallace got loose a couple times in the OU secondary for decent gains, the Sooners limited his longest reception to 25 yards.
Third down: Game MVPs
OU: Defensive end Ronnie Perkins
On OSU’s first snap, Sanders looked left to throw. Perkins shot by left tackle Jake Springfield and was in Sanders’ face as the OSU quarterback threw wildly to signal intentional grounding. Perkins beat Springfield again later in the first quarter and flung down Sanders with such force it knocked the QB from the game.
Perkins set his sights on running back LD Brown in the second quarter, beating blocks by Hunter Woodard and Jelani Woods to find the Cowboys’ ball-carrier for more impact tackles.
It was Perkins’ relentless energy, not to mention his relentless jawing at OSU players, that set a crucial tone while helping stake OU to a decisive lead.
OSU: Defensive end Trace Ford
The Cowboys trailed 21-7 coming out of the first quarter. Someone in orange needed to do something, so Ford gobbled up OU running back T.J. Pledger for his team’s first big play of the night.
Ford made a few more the rest of the half to help steady OSU’s defense, then opened the third quarter by sacking Spencer Rattler, heading to his sideline and single-handedly trying to fire the Cowboys back into the game.
Fourth down: What’s next
OU at West Virginia, OSU hosts Texas Tech next Saturday
The Sooners head to Morgantown with the tasks of extending their unbeaten record against the Mountaineers in the Big 12 Conference to 9-0 and staying on track toward another Big 12 Championship appearance.
Wallace, Chuba Hubbard (most likely) and several seniors on Jim Knowles’ sterling defense play their final home game next weekend as the Red Raiders come to Stillwater.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!