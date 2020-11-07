OSU at KSU: Cowboys missing key players, including Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace and safety Kolby-Harvell Peel are not expected to play at Kansas State on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Reports suggested that running back LD Brown was also not expected to play but he entered the game late in the first quarter. Wallace was in full pads in pregame warm ups but hasn't played a snap, yet. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins also went down early in the first quarter. Jenkins is the veteran on an OSU O-line that is already banged up.

Wallace returned this year after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season. He has been playing at an All-American level since his return catching 35 passes for 588 yards and four touchdowns.

Harvell-Peel, who is one of OSU’s best defensive backs, had a strong ending to last season that has carried into this year. He has two of Oklahoma State’s three interceptions this year.

Brown is having a quality senior year averaging 5.8 yards per carry behind starting running back Chuba Hubbard.

The Cowboys are trying to stay at the top of the Big 12 standings with a win over the Wildcats. OSU, K-State and Iowa State all have one conference loss. The Cowboys beat Iowa State two weeks ago and a win on Saturday would keep them in control of the Big 12 title race.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.