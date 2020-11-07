 Skip to main content
OSU at KSU: Cowboys missing key players, including Tylan Wallace

OSU at KSU: Cowboys missing key players, including Tylan Wallace

OSU TEXAS (copy)

Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace (2) makes a catch in front of Texas' Josh Thompson (9) in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

 SARAH PHIPPS

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace and safety Kolby-Harvell Peel are not expected to play at Kansas State on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Reports suggested that running back LD Brown was also not expected to play but he entered the game late in the first quarter. Wallace was in full pads in pregame warm ups but hasn't played a snap, yet. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins also went down early in the first quarter. Jenkins is the veteran on an OSU O-line that is already banged up. 

Wallace returned this year after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season. He has been playing at an All-American level since his return catching 35 passes for 588 yards and four touchdowns.

Harvell-Peel, who is one of OSU’s best defensive backs, had a strong ending to last season that has carried into this year. He has two of Oklahoma State’s three interceptions this year.

Brown is having a quality senior year averaging 5.8 yards per carry behind starting running back Chuba Hubbard.

The Cowboys are trying to stay at the top of the Big 12 standings with a win over the Wildcats. OSU, K-State and Iowa State all have one conference loss. The Cowboys beat Iowa State two weeks ago and a win on Saturday would keep them in control of the Big 12 title race.

