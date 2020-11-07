OSU at Kansas State: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Cowboys dig deep

OSU came in without Tylan Wallace and Kolby Harvell-Peel, then lost Chuba Hubbard during Saturday’s game. The offense was a mess in the first half, and the defense gave up a handful of big plays.

Still the Cowboys found a way.

LD Brown got hot after halftime in relief of Hubbard. The Pokes clamped down in the third quarter. Then freshman quarterback Will Howard gifted OSU two turnovers in the fourth quarter — a fumble that Jason Taylor returned 85 yards for a touchdown, and an overthrow into coverage that Tre Sterling intercepted with 100 seconds remaining.

Sometimes resilience is a team’s best weapon. That was certainly the case in Manhattan.

Now OSU heads into Bedlam Nov. 21 with the Big 12 Conference in the balance.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles vs. Howard on the game-clinching play