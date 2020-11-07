 Skip to main content
OSU at Kansas State: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

110820-tul-spt-osufourdowns

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is tackled by Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (left) and cornerback Rodarius Williams during Saturday's game in Lawrence. 

 Orlin Wagner, Associated Press

First down: Story of the game

Cowboys dig deep

OSU came in without Tylan Wallace and Kolby Harvell-Peel, then lost Chuba Hubbard during Saturday’s game. The offense was a mess in the first half, and the defense gave up a handful of big plays.

Still the Cowboys found a way.

LD Brown got hot after halftime in relief of Hubbard. The Pokes clamped down in the third quarter. Then freshman quarterback Will Howard gifted OSU two turnovers in the fourth quarter — a fumble that Jason Taylor returned 85 yards for a touchdown, and an overthrow into coverage that Tre Sterling intercepted with 100 seconds remaining.

Sometimes resilience is a team’s best weapon. That was certainly the case in Manhattan.

Now OSU heads into Bedlam Nov. 21 with the Big 12 Conference in the balance.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles vs. Howard on the game-clinching play

K-State took the field on its own 24-yard line, trailing 20-18 and out of timeouts. Knowles played the percentages, dropped eight into coverage and rushing three at Howard.

This was the veteran defensive coordinator telling the teenaged QB: “I’m gonna make you beat us, son.”

He couldn’t.

The first snap of the possession, Howard had time to throw but tried to force a 20-yard pass toward well-covered tight end Konner Fox. The ball sailed and dropped into the hands of OSU deep safety Tre Sterling.

Game over.

Fans typically howl when their defense falls into prevent mode late in games. In this case, OSU rooters should thank Knowles for knowing the circumstances, and Sterling for making his coordinator look good.

Third down: Game MVP

LD Brown

The Cowboys had 83 yards, 4 first downs and 0 points and a 12-point deficit at halftime. Hubbard couldn’t get started. Quarterback Spencer Sanders couldn’t make a play. The offensive line couldn’t block K-State’s front four.

Someone needed to do something to give the squad a shot. Brown decided to do just that.

On the first play of OSU’s second drive of the third quarter, Brown took a toss from Sanders, motored by some shoddy tackling and carried from his 49-yard line to the K-State 1. That set up Brennan Presley’s touchdown, a score that pulled OSU within 12-10.

Brown spun and gained 23 the Cowboys’ next drive. That set up Alex Hale’s go-ahead field goal. Brown carried some in the fourth quarter as well, gaining valuable yardage and protecting the ball.

He got on the bus with 15 runs, 110 yards and the appreciation of his program and his fan base.

Fourth down: What’s next

Bedlam in Norman Nov. 21

First thing’s first — OSU must get Wallace healthy again during the coming off week. The Cowboys missed him sorely Saturday. They’ll miss him in Bedlam if he can’t play in two weeks. Recall his 10 catches for 220 yards against Oklahoma in 2018.

Hubbard, Brown, Harvell-Peel and several offensive linemen are also nicked up. The Cowboys will welcome the coming rest, considering they’ll need more weaponry against the Sooners than they played with in Manhattan.



