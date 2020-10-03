OSU at Kansas: Shane Illingworth gets his second start

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth gets his second start against Kansas after another week of speculation about a possible return for starting QB Spencer Sanders’ return.

Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa.

Illingworth took over the offense during the third quarter, replacing Ethan Bullock who was the immediate replacement when Sanders went down. The Cowboys survived with a 16-7 win.

Illingworth had the first start of his career when Oklahoma State hosted West Virginia a week later. He helped lead OSU to a 27-13 win over Mountaineers.

Illingworth has completed 19-of-26 passes for 218 yards with one interception but has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season. The OSU offense has only scored three touchdowns in the first two games.

The Cowboys offense has been stagnant in the first two games and today’s game against Kansas is a solid chance for the offense to match its defensive production. Illingworth has one of the best wide receiver-running back duos in the country with Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard at his disposal.

Frank Bonner II 918-581-8387 frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.