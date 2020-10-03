 Skip to main content
OSU at Kansas: Shane Illingworth gets his second start

OSU at Kansas: Shane Illingworth gets his second start

Shane Illingworth

Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth is congratulated following last Saturday’s win in Stillwater.  Today in Lawrence, the freshman gets his second start.

 COURTESY/OSU

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth gets his second start against Kansas after another week of speculation about a possible return for starting QB Spencer Sanders’ return.

Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa.

Illingworth took over the offense during the third quarter, replacing Ethan Bullock who was the immediate replacement when Sanders went down. The Cowboys survived with a 16-7 win.

Illingworth had the first start of his career when Oklahoma State hosted West Virginia a week later. He helped lead OSU to a 27-13 win over Mountaineers.

Illingworth has completed 19-of-26 passes for 218 yards with one interception but has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season. The OSU offense has only scored three touchdowns in the first two games.

The Cowboys offense has been stagnant in the first two games and today’s game against Kansas is a solid chance for the offense to match its defensive production. Illingworth has one of the best wide receiver-running back duos in the country with Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard at his disposal.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

