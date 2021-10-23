OSU at Iowa State: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

Sanders played admirably according to OSU coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. Campbell concurred during a postgame on-field consoling of the Cowboys’ QB. Sanders said he should have played better. That seemed harsh. He played well enough to win.

Purdy simply played spectacularly to take it from him and the Cowboys. He was decisive and elusive. He was clutch. He ran a well-designed passing attack like the veteran he is.

Purdy became the first opponent this season to solve Knowles’ defense in the second half, and the first quarterback to beat the 2021 Cowboys. No coincidence in that.

Fourth down

Back home

The Cowboys are home next Saturday for the first time since Oct. 2. That will surely feel good. OSU’s opponent in the 6 p.m. contest is Kansas. That usually feels very good. The Jayhawks haven’t won a Big 12 Conference game since Oct. 26, 2019.