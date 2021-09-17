OSU at Boise State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Oklahoma State at Boise State
When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
Need-to-know info
TV: FS1
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Records: OSU 2-0; Boise State 1-1
Last meeting: OSU beat Boise State 44-21 on Sept. 15, 2018
All-time series: OSU leads 1-0
FOX 23 James Aydelott's forecast: Partly cloudy, 70°
1. Top Storyline
OSU’s fledgling offense
Oklahoma State failed to score at least 30 points in either of its opening two games for a second consecutive season. The last time the Cowboys did that before 2020? Mike Gundy’s first year as head coach in 2005. OSU’s offense has again stumbled out of the gate, averaging 25.5 points and 341 yards per game in its wins against Missouri State and Tulsa. Kasey Dunn’s offense needed 21 fourth-quarter points to top Tulsa. OSU will be playing with fire if it offers up another tepid offensive showing at Boise State.
2. Key matchup
OSU secondary vs BSU QB Hank Bachmeier
Earning 2.2 yards per attempt, Boise State is one of only 11 programs that has been less productive on the ground than the Cowboys through two weeks. It’s part of why the Broncos' offense relies on the arm of junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who has eclipsed 300 yards passing in each game with a 66% completion percentage and four touchdowns. OSU has a secondary capable of disarming Boise State with safety Tre Sterling returning from suspension and cornerback Christian Holmes coming off his best game as a Cowboy. So far in 2021, opposing passers are gaining 229 yards through the air against an OSU secondary that has conceded only one touchdown.
3. Player to watch
Jaylen Warren
The Utah State transfer has scored in each of his first two games as a Cowboy. In Week 2 against TU, he led OSU’s running backs in attempts (14) and yards (37) against Tulsa. A running attack that’s averaging 97 yards per game is screaming for a rusher to step up, and from the collection that includes LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson, Warren has looked the most capable of providing a spark — his elongated 11-yard touchdown against the Golden Hurricane was proof of that.
4. Who Wins and Why
Boise State is a field goal favorite. Interesting. The 2018 Boise-OSU game in Stillwater was a tossup. The Cowboys wound up rolling, 44-21. They aren't going to win like that Saturday night, but let's call the upset just the same.
OSU 27, Boise 25
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World