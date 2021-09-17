OSU at Boise State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

OSU secondary vs BSU QB Hank Bachmeier

Earning 2.2 yards per attempt, Boise State is one of only 11 programs that has been less productive on the ground than the Cowboys through two weeks. It’s part of why the Broncos' offense relies on the arm of junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who has eclipsed 300 yards passing in each game with a 66% completion percentage and four touchdowns. OSU has a secondary capable of disarming Boise State with safety Tre Sterling returning from suspension and cornerback Christian Holmes coming off his best game as a Cowboy. So far in 2021, opposing passers are gaining 229 yards through the air against an OSU secondary that has conceded only one touchdown.

3. Player to watch

Jaylen Warren

The Utah State transfer has scored in each of his first two games as a Cowboy. In Week 2 against TU, he led OSU’s running backs in attempts (14) and yards (37) against Tulsa. A running attack that’s averaging 97 yards per game is screaming for a rusher to step up, and from the collection that includes LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson, Warren has looked the most capable of providing a spark — his elongated 11-yard touchdown against the Golden Hurricane was proof of that.

4. Who Wins and Why