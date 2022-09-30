OSU at Baylor: Top storyline, key matchup and player to watch

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

2:30 p.m. Saturday, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

TV: Fox 23. Radio: KTSB-1170

Need-to-know info

Records: OSU 3-0, 0-0 Big 12; Baylor 3-1, 1-0

Online: Varsity Network

Coaches: Mike Gundy, 152-69 in 18th year; Dave Aranda, 17-10 in third year

Last meeting: On Dec. 4, 2021, Baylor defeated OSU 21-16 in the Big 12 title game.

All-time series: OSU leads 22-19

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Taking it on the road

After a September in which they didn't leave the state, the Cowboys head south for their first road test. How will this team respond to playing in a different environment than the friendly confines of Boone Pickens Stadium? Baylor hasn't lost at McLane Stadium since a 42-3 thumping that concluded the 2020 season, going 7-0 at home last season on its way to the Big 12 championship.

2. KEY MATCHUP

In the trenches

The Bears are stout up front and pave the way for a efficient rushing attack, but they are about to go up against the likes of Tyler Lacy, Brendon Evers, Brock Martin and Collin Oliver — players who can deliver game-changing plays.

On the flip side, OSU's rapidly jelling offensive line has to contend with preseason All-America defensive tackle Siaki Ika, the Big 12's defensive newcomer of the year in 2021, and provide better protection than what Spencer Sanders received in the two meetings last season.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Spencer Sanders

What Sanders has done through three games deserves recognition regardless of the opponents: He has propelled OSU to the No. 1 scoring offense (51.7 points per game) while doing it in the third-least amount of time (25:14). He had a rough go against Baylor last year while throwing a combined seven interceptions in those games, but he is more confident and comfortable than ever and has more weapons at his disposal.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: The Bears shouldn't reach 30 points against OSU's defense. That leaves Spencer Sanders to take the Cowboys into the mid-to-upper 20s. No easy task but doable, provided Sanders keeps his turnovers at 0.

In overtime: OSU 26, Baylor 23