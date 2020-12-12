OSU at Baylor notebook: Chuba Hubbard is headed to the NFL; A big day for the Cowboy offense

Hubbard headed to NFL
Oklahoma State fans have seen the last of running back Chuba Hubbard competing in an OSU uniform.
Head coach Mike Gundy announced on the OSU pregame radio show that Hubbard wasn’t going to play against Baylor because he has “chosen to go to the NFL.”
Hubbard hit the national stage with his Heisman-candidate performance last season. He led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards on his way to tallying 21 touchdowns. OSU fans were elated to hear Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace would give it one more ride for a shot at a conference and national championship.
Another year was supposed to be another chance for Hubbard to raise his draft stock even higher. But this season hasn’t gone as planned, for Hubbard or OSU.
The Cowboys have dealt with several injuries, including to Hubbard. Hubbard has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury for much of the year. He missed his third consecutive game Saturday and hasn’t had a major impact for OSU in the last five games. Hubbard combined for 14 carries and 75 yards in the previous two games he played in last month. He will finish the year with 625 yards and five touchdowns on 133 rushes in seven games.
Four for 100
The Cowboys got to witness Dezmon Jackson’s talents at running back the past two weeks, and freshman Dominic Richardson showed his talents on Saturday.
Richardson rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries against Baylor. He joined Chuba Hubbard, LD Brown and Jackson as the fourth OSU running back to reach 100 yards in a game this season.
Defense steps up
Baylor only gained 156 total yards against OSU. It was the second-fewest yards allowed by an OSU defense under head coach Mike Gundy and the fewest since holding Savannah State to 139 total yards in 2012.
The Cowboys only allowed three plays of at least 10 yards. Baylor had a 21-yard pass in the second quarter. It also had a 17-yard run and a 10-yard run in the fourth. The other 62 Baylor plays all netted less than 10 yards.
Baylor’s three points were also the fewest allowed by the OSU defense since the 59-3 win against Lamar on Sept. 14, 2013.
Rare win in Waco
OSU celebrated a win in Waco for the first time since 2009 on Saturday.
It was OSU’s first win against Baylor since 2017 and it snapped a four-game losing streak in Waco. The Cowboys suffered a disappointing 29-22 loss to TCU last week and the 39-point blowout this week was a nice lift for OSU heading into its bowl game.
The offense that has struggled for most of the year finished with 608 total yards in the win.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
