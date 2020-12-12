OSU at Baylor notebook: Chuba Hubbard is headed to the NFL; A big day for the Cowboy offense

Hubbard headed to NFL

Oklahoma State fans have seen the last of running back Chuba Hubbard competing in an OSU uniform.

Head coach Mike Gundy announced on the OSU pregame radio show that Hubbard wasn’t going to play against Baylor because he has “chosen to go to the NFL.”

Hubbard hit the national stage with his Heisman-candidate performance last season. He led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards on his way to tallying 21 touchdowns. OSU fans were elated to hear Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace would give it one more ride for a shot at a conference and national championship.

Another year was supposed to be another chance for Hubbard to raise his draft stock even higher. But this season hasn’t gone as planned, for Hubbard or OSU.

The Cowboys have dealt with several injuries, including to Hubbard. Hubbard has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury for much of the year. He missed his third consecutive game Saturday and hasn’t had a major impact for OSU in the last five games. Hubbard combined for 14 carries and 75 yards in the previous two games he played in last month. He will finish the year with 625 yards and five touchdowns on 133 rushes in seven games.

