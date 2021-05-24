OSU assistant coach Erik Pastrana is joining the Florida coaching staff

Oklahoma State men’s basketball assistant coach Erik Pastrana is leaving Stillwater to become the assistant coach at Florida.

The Gators head coach Mike White announced the hiring Monday morning. The new position will allow the Miami, Florida native to be closer to family.

Pastrana spent two seasons coaching in Stillwater but his relationship with head coach Mike Boynton started years before that. The two of them also were on the same coaching staff at Stephen F. Austin.

“Mike Boynton, I’m honored to call you one of my best friends and am so thankful for the last two years,” Pastrana said in a Twitter post. “Between SFA and Oklahoma State, what a special ride it’s been with you. Oklahoma State, you have a man of character leading the charge who will continue to build something special. I can’t wait to see where he takes this program.”

Pastrana helped Boynton recruit a 2020 recruiting class ranked in the top-10. The Cowboys posted a 21-9 record on their way to reaching the Big 12 conference tournament championship and won their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009.

Boynton wished Pastrana the best in his Twitter post.