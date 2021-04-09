OSU assistant Cannen Cunningham leaving OSU to help Cade transition to NBA

Oklahoma State assistant coach Cannen Cunningham will not be returning to Stillwater, the Tulsa World confirmed after multiple outlets reported the news online.

His younger brother Cade is a potential top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and Cunningham is leaving OSU to help Cade transition into his professional career. There were no hard feelings on either side. Head coach Mike Boynton said in a Twitter post that Cunningham would have been welcomed back with open arms if he decided to return.

"I want to thank Cannen Cunningham for his enormous contributions to the Cowboy basketball program over the last two years and congratulate him on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that awaits him in helping Cade transition to his professional career," Boynton said in his post. "I couldn't be more appreciative of his tireless work developing our post players and fine-tuning one of the most prolific offenses in school history."

Cunningham just finished his second year at OSU and played a major role in developing Tulsa native Kalib Boone. Boone averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds this season and has credited Cunningham for his development several times.