OSU assistant Cannen Cunningham is leaving OSU to help Cade transition to the NBA

Oklahoma State assistant coach Cannen Cunningham will not be returning to Stillwater, the Tulsa World Confirmed multiple reports.
His younger brother Cade is a potential top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and Cunningham is leaving OSU to help Cade transition into his professional career. There were no hard feelings on either side, according to a source.
Cunningham just finished his second year at OSU and played a major role in developing Tulsa native Kalib Boone. Boone averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds this season and has credited Cunningham for his development several times.
Cunningham has worked with Cade since he was little switching Cade from a post player to a point guard while being the head coach of Cade’s AAU team when he was 16 years old. He will continue to be in Cade’s corner as he makes this next step into the NBA.
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) applies pressure to Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts to hitting a three-point basket against Oregon State during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas (2) tries to protect the ball from Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) applies pressure to Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Paul Sancya
NCAA Oregon St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham (left) shoots as Oregon State’s Roman Silva defends him during the second half of the Cowboys’ loss
in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Paul Sancya, AP
NCAA Liberty Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Liberty's Shiloh Robinson during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.Oklahoma State won 69-60. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B12 Championship Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham looks to pass under pressure from Texas' Kai Jones (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham looks to pass under pressure from Texas's Kai Jones (22) and Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham (front) battles for the ball with Baylor’s (from left) Mark Vital, Davion Mitchell and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua during the second half of Friday’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal game in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel, AP
B12 Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) drives under pressure from Baylor's Mark Vital (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, front, battles for the ball with Baylor's Mark Vital, back left, and Davion Mitchell, right during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia's Miles McBride, right, tries to steal the ball from Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Oklahoma State won 72-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia's Sean McNeil is pressured by Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
B12 Oklahoma St West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) and West Virginia's Miles McBride chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) reaches in to force a jump ball from Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) for a Baylor possession in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) scores between Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24), Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) and Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State Mike Boynton directs Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots a three point shot over Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) injures his ankle as he and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) reach for the loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) has the ball striped by Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives the ball against Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Jerry Larson
Oklahoma Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) and Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) reach for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham holds the Bedlam trophy above the team following their win over rival Oklahoma in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Oklahoma State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes against Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes against Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) and guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes against Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot against Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma St Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots against Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12), forward Brady Manek (35), and guard Elijah Harkless (24) during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Oklahoma State State Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) passes the ball away from Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Texas Tech Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, left, defends against a shot by Texas Tech guard Mac McClung, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Texas Tech Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) attempts to shoot in the final seconds of regulation play while being tied up by Texas Tech guard Avery Benson (21) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Texas Tech Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) rests on the team bench after collecting his 4th foul in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech in overtime. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Texas Tech Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar (15) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech in overtime. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Texas Tech Oklahoma St Basketball
Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar (15) ties up Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) while Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) moves in from behind, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech in overtime. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Texas Tech Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) and Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams (14) advance the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech in overtime. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt
Iowa St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Iowa St Oklahoma St Basketball
Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Iowa St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Iowa St Oklahoma St Basketball
Iowa State forward Solomon Young (33) blocks Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shot during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Kansas St Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots in front of Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham dunks in front of Kansas State's Rudi Williams in the first half of the Cowboys' win against the Wildcats on Feb. 13 in Stillwater.
Sue Ogrocki, AP
Texas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Texas forward Kai Jones (22) and Brock Cunningham (30) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Cade Cunningham sits on the bench during Oklahoma State's game against Arkansas on Jan. 30 in Stillwater.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Cade Cunningham drives to the basket in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Cade Cunningham in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Cade Cunningham dribbles around No. 11 Jalen Tate in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Cade Cunningham calls a play in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Cade Cunningham talks to a teammate in the timeout in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Cade Cunningham steals the inbound for the win in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Cade Cunningham shoots a shot in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 2 Cade Cunningham attempts a free-throw in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World
Baylor Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, who did not dress for the game, throws the ball around before an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Baylor Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, who did not dress for the game, gestures from the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele (bottom), Cade Cunningham (left) and Avery Anderson III chase after a loose ball during a Jan. 12 game against Kansas in Stillwater. Likekele says the defensive identity former coach Eddie Sutton was known for at OSU continues to this day.
Mitch Alcala, AP
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham celebrates after a teammate dunks during the Cowboys' win against Kansas in Stillwater on Jan. 12.
Mitch Alcala, AP
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham shoots a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) passes the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham high-fives head coach Mike Boynton during Tuesday's game against Kansas. The Cowboys' home game Saturday against rival Oklahoma has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test result in the OSU program.
Mitch Alcala, AP
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
Kansas' Dajuan Harris lies on the ground along side Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham after chasing a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham celebrates after a teammate dunks scores during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball
(LtoR)Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2), Isaac Likekele (13) and Avery Anderson III (0) all dive for a loose ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, top, shoots over West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball
West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) knocks the ball away as Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, right, goes to the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball
West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) reaches in to try and knock the ball away as Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, right, drives past him in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) shoots the ball over Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) and Mac McClung (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles around Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
TCU Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) slam dunks the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas Christian in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
TCU Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates with Keylan Boone (20) after slam dunking the ball during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas Christian in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Oral Roberts Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots as Oral Roberts forward DeShang Weaver (14) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oral Roberts Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) walk off the court after the team's win over Oral Roberts in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oakland Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham is defended by Oakland's Zion Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Oakland Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Oakland Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) speaks with teammates (L to R) Kalib Boone, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele, and Rondell Walker during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Oakland Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham shoots a free throw in the NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
Oakland Oklahoma St Basketball
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
Mitch Alcala
