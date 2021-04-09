OSU assistant Cannen Cunningham is leaving OSU to help Cade transition to the NBA

Oklahoma State assistant coach Cannen Cunningham will not be returning to Stillwater, the Tulsa World Confirmed multiple reports.

His younger brother Cade is a potential top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and Cunningham is leaving OSU to help Cade transition into his professional career. There were no hard feelings on either side, according to a source.

Cunningham just finished his second year at OSU and played a major role in developing Tulsa native Kalib Boone. Boone averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds this season and has credited Cunningham for his development several times.

Cunningham has worked with Cade since he was little switching Cade from a post player to a point guard while being the head coach of Cade’s AAU team when he was 16 years old. He will continue to be in Cade’s corner as he makes this next step into the NBA.

