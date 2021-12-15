OSU announces signings of 15 of its 16 commits, add Choctaw's DeSean Brown early Wednesday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State announced the signings of 17 players to its class of 2022 within the first 90 minutes of Wednesday's early signing period, including a new, in-state signee in Choctaw's DeSean Brown.
Brown, a defensive end who drew recent interest from Oklahoma, became the latest addition to the Cowboys' class of 2022 Wednesday. A 6-foot-3, 230 pound pass rusher and a three-star recruit per 247Sports, Brown is the eighth in-state signee in OSU's new class.
The Cowboys entered the day with 16 previous commits and announced the signing of all 16 early Wednesday, headlined by a collection of offensive talent that includes two of the state’s top five prospects.
Edmond wide receiver Talyn Shettron and Bixby athlete Braylin Presley are the third and fourth-ranked recruits in the state, per 247Sports, and are joined in this recruiting class by four-star running backs CJ Brown (Beggs) — the sixth-ranked prospect in Oklahoma — and Ollie Gordon (Euless, Texas).
Presley is the brother of OSU wide receiver Brennan Presley. Shettron's brother, tight end Tabry, also signed Wednesday. Frisco, Texas, quarterback Garret Rangel and Pawhuska wide receiver Mason Gilkey will hold signing ceremonies Wednesday.
Additional in-state additions are represented by Stillwater linebacker Gabe Brown and Oklahoma City defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson. Other incoming defenders include defensive lineman Landon Dean (Frontenac, Kans.) and cornerbacks Cameron Epps (St. Louis, Mo.) and Dylahn McKinney (Colleyville, Texas).
OSU has added a pair of junior college transfers in linebacker Xavier Benson and offensive tackle Tyrone Webber.
Benson, who began his college career at Texas Tech, committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 11 after one season at Tyler Junior College. Webber is the No. 4 junior college recruit in the class of 2022, and is joined in OSU’s class by high school offensive linemen Calvin Henry and Austin Kawecki.
Brown's signature pushed the Cowboys’ recruiting class to No. 22 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Coach Mike Gundy’s latest group of signees now ranks third among Big 12 foes, trailing only Texas (6) and Oklahoma (9).
“I'm really excited because we have a great class,” Gundy said Monday. “It's very balanced…they're of the generation of they want to be here. They want to get an education. They want to play football. They want to be in this culture. They want to do all the things that we made our money on and we've lived on here. So we're excited about that group.”
OSU has scheduled a news conference for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The Cowboys have three commitments to their class of 2023 in Oklahoma City defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman, Arizona offensive tackle Jack Endean and Louisiana athlete Kam Franklin.