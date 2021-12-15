OSU announces signings of 15 of its 16 commits, add Choctaw's Brown early Wednesday

OSU has added a pair of junior college transfers in linebacker Xavier Benson and offensive tackle Tyrone Webber.

Benson, who began his college career at Texas Tech, committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 11 after one season at Tyler Junior College. Webber is the No. 4 junior college recruit in the class of 2022, and is joined in OSU’s class by high school offensive linemen Calvin Henry and Austin Kawecki.

Brown's signature pushed the Cowboys’ recruiting class to No. 22 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Coach Mike Gundy’s latest group of signees now ranks third among Big 12 foes, trailing only Texas (6) and Oklahoma (9).

“I'm really excited because we have a great class,” Gundy said Monday. “It's very balanced…they're of the generation of they want to be here. They want to get an education. They want to play football. They want to be in this culture. They want to do all the things that we made our money on and we've lived on here. So we're excited about that group.”

OSU has scheduled a news conference for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.