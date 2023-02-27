STILLWATER -- On Monday, the Oklahoma State athletic department unveiled its future plans for upgrades to its facilities, including a new softball stadium and upgrades to Gallagher-Iba Arena, with estimated cost of $325 million.

In total, the new vision plan expects to build three new complexes on campus and several expansions onto existing buildings.

The OSU wrestling program will receive a new indoor facility on the north side of Gallagher-Iba Arena, featuring extended mat space and additional offices and meeting spaces for coaches.

While the addition will include spectator seating, the Cowboys will still compete in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Opposite of the proposed wrestling addition, a basketball training facility is planned on the south side of the stadium, featuring two practice courts and training spaces for womens and mens basketball.

A welcome plaza, similar to the one on the west side of Boone Pickens Stadium, is also planned on the east side of Gallagher-Iba.

A new softball stadium is planned to be partially built on the former site of Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, with modern amenities for players. The new stadium is expected to feature traditional chairback seating, tailgaiting corrals and additional on-campus parking.

An indoor track and field building is proposed south of the current track and field program, bordering McElroy Road. The facility is expected to feature a 200-meter banked track, indoor field event space, fan seating and athletic training rooms among other amenities for student-athletes.

A training complex dubbed, Human Performance Innovation Complex is proposed adjacent to the Sherman E. Smith Center. The new building will serve as the new operations home for OSU football. The institute is funded by the university, but the OSU football portion is paid for by athletics funds.

A new academic center for OSU football is expected in the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium as well.

Minor upgrades to OSU's equestrian complex and Karsten Creek are also expected.

This is a breaking news story that will update after the 11 a.m. press conference.

Gallery: OSU announces new $325 million athletics master plan OSU athletics master plan OSU athletics master plan OSU athletics master plan OSU athletics master plan basketball OSU athletics master plan basketball Human Performance Innovation Complex Human Performance Innovation Complex Indoor Track and Field Facility OSU athletics master plan softball Welcome Plaza Welcome Plaza OSU athletics master plan wrestling Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now